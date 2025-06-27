Match Notes - PFC vs VFC

June 27, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Pacific FC News Release


Langford, BC - Pacific FC hosts Vancouver FC at Starlight Stadium this evening in a critical clash between these B.C. rivals. With both teams sitting in the lower half of the table and having experienced similar seasons so far, this match could serve as a turning point. The match will be broadcast live on TSN and OneSoccer with a 7:00 pm P.T. kickoff.

History of the Derby: This is the second official in-season derby meeting between the two sides, following a draw in Langley earlier this year. Pacific currently holds a record of 3 wins, 5 losses, and 2 draws against Vancouver in all competitions. The teams also faced off in the TELUS Canadian Championship in May, with Vancouver advancing on penalties. With a growing rivalry and high stakes, every derby delivers intensity on the pitch.

New Canadians Match: Friday night also marks the second annual New Canadians Match, a celebration of the rich cultural mosaic that defines the country. The evening will feature performances from local cultural groups on the pre-match and halftime stage, along with a variety of international food trucks offering a diverse range of flavours throughout the stadium.

