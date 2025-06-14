Match Notes - PFC vs York United FC

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific returns to action today for a 3:00 p.m. kickoff against York United. With York making the trip out West for the second time this season, Pacific will look to capitalize on home advantage. The last time these two teams met, the Tridents secured a dramatic win by scoring in the final moments to earn all three points.

Superheroes Match: Saturday marks Pacific's official Superheroes Match, celebrating heroes both on and off the pitch. In honour of this theme, we'll be welcoming former Canadian Men's National Team players to the stadium. Fans can meet them in the concourse, where they will be signing limited edition Canada Soccer posters. This match will also be Juan de Fuca Soccer Club's official takeover as our Club Partner.

One Year Out: This weekend's match is part of the CPL's league-wide campaign "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World," presented by Hellmann's Canada. With just one year to go until Canada co-hosts the world's biggest football tournament, we're joining in on the national celebration here at the stadium. Fans in attendance will receive a On Year Out bandana, courtesy of Hellmann's Canada, as we look ahead to welcoming the global football community in 2026.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 14, 2025

