Vancouver FC Signs Goalkeeper Matheus de Souza to Short-Term Replacement Contract

June 14, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Matheus de Souza to a short-term replacement contract

The Brazilian-Canadian, a native of Surrey, B.C, is the starting goalkeeper for League1 BC side Langley United and has committed to the University of the Fraser Valley for the upcoming U Sports season. He has also previously played for the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy.

De Souza will replace Felipe Jaramillo, the team's second-choice goalkeeper, on Vancouver's roster.Jaramillo will be on international duty from June 16 to June 29, representing Colombia U-17 in a series of friendlies in San José, Costa Rica, as the national team prepares for the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

Per league rules, a CPL team is required to dress a minimum of two goalkeepers on any given matchday.

Despite his young age, de Souza brings valuable experience to the squad. Having trained with the team periodically throughout the season, he is already a familiar face. He joins the Eagles following strong performances in League1 BC and a solid developmental background with the Vancouver Whitecaps academy.

De Souza will be available for the Eagles on Sunday, June 15, as the Canadian Premier League hosts Forge FC and celebrates One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World. Tickets for the match are available here. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. PT.







