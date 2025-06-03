Match Day Information: Vancouver FC at Valour FC - Jun 4

June 3, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC goes back on the road after a hard-fought tie, where the Eagles opened a two-goal lead and saw Diego Mejía's team come back to split the points in Willoughby. The Eagles now face Valour FC, who sit at the bottom of the table, bringing with them a positive historic record against the Winnipeggers and a recent 3-1 victory in the past month.

MATCH STORY: The Eagles fly to Princess Auto Stadium following a heartbreaking draw against Atlético Ottawa at home. After controlling the first half and hitting the post in the final minute, Afshin Ghotbi's side earned an important point in the fight for a playoff spot. The focus now is on converting chances and creating wider score margins, something the team did effectively last month against the Winnipeggers. Facing a different Valour side since the last encounter, Vancouver will need to stay solid and work to neutralize the hosts' attacking block.

Finding the right balance: After a couple of matches where Vancouver started strong but gave the result away, a more pragmatic style of play is expected if the team manages to take the lead, moving the ball more precisely and effectively managing the game. Striking the right balance between veterans and youngsters will be key to delivering a audacious yet experienced and solid performance in pursuit of a positive result against Valour.







