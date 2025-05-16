Match Day Information: VFC vs. HFX - May 17

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC returns to Willoughby Stadium on a high after making club history with a dramatic 4-2 penalty shootout win over Pacific FC, earning their first-ever spot in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals. Riding a four-match unbeaten streak, Afshin Ghotbi's side now turns their focus back to league play, as they take on the Halifax Wanderers, who, despite holding second place in the league standings, enter the match on a two-game losing streak.

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC returns to Willoughby Stadium after two well-earned triumphs on the road, aiming to carry their unbeaten form into home territory. Awaiting them are the Halifax Wanderers, who narrowly missed out on a spot in the Canadian Championship and are coming off a home defeat in their most recent league outing.

Home Factor: The Eagles will look to capitalize on the kind of momentum that Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi has envisioned since day one. That vision is beginning to become reality, and securing a win at home would be a crucial boost to team and fans morale as they prepare to face Cavalry FC in the upcoming Canadian Championship Quarter-Final.

Taking Shape: After two painful home losses, the team has begun to take shape and establish its identity. The chemistry between newcomers and veterans has grown significantly, with key players like Alejandro Díaz and Nicolás Mezquida each contributing two goals, underscoring their developing partnership and increasing influence on the pitch. Although still experimenting with formations and playing styles, the squad has developed a clear mentality and a growing instinct for finding the victory way







