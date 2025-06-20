Match Day Information: VFC at HFX - Jun 21

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is back on the road this weekend, traveling coast-to-coast for a Saturday showdown with the Halifax Wanderers at Wanderers Grounds. The Eagles will be looking to bounce back after a tough 2-0 loss at Willoughby last weekend. While Afshin Ghotbi's squad continues to search for consistency, the team remains focused on turning strong performances into results, especially as the playoff picture begins to take shape. Saturday's fixture in Halifax presents an important opportunity to reset and regain momentum.

MATCH STORY: Saturday's matchup marks the second meeting of the season between Vancouver FC and Halifax Wanderers. The hosts, currently sitting fourth in the CPL standings, have made Wanderers Grounds a fortress in 2025, combining team performance with supporters energy. Vancouver, meanwhile, enters the match looking to respond to recent setbacks and find momentum on the road. Afshin Ghotbi's side has shown flashes of quality in recent weeks, but converting chances and closing out games remains a key focus.







