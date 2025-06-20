Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on June 22

June 20, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on June 22 Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC is proud to announce that its upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) match against Valour FC will be broadcast nationally on TSN and OneSoccer, giving fans across Canada the chance to catch the action live.

Forge FC to Feature in National TSN Broadcast on June 22

Hamilton, ON - - Forge FC is proud to announce that its upcoming Canadian Premier League (CPL) match against Valour FC will be broadcast nationally on TSN and OneSoccer, giving fans across Canada the chance to catch the action live.

The game will see Forge FC visit Valour FC at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, June 22, with kickoff now scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Originally set for 4 p.m., the kickoff time has been adjusted to accommodate national broadcast coverage.

This broadcast is part of an expanded partnership between OneSoccer and TSN, launched in March 2025, to increase the visibility of the CPL and its clubs. Fans can continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of Forge FC and the CPL season, including live games, highlights, and expert analysis on OneSoccer.

Additionally, please note a time change for Forge FC's match on July 5 against Vancouver FC. Kickoff has been rescheduled from 7:00 p.m. ET to 5:00 p.m. ET.

For more information on Forge FC's schedule and broadcast details, please visit Forge FC's official website.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.