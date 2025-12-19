Vancouver FC Announces New Contracts for Norman Jr., Gee, and Crawford

Published on December 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is pleased to announce that the club has reached new contract agreements with David Norman Jr., Paris Gee, and Tyler Crawford ahead of the 2026 season.

Norman and Gee, both of whom celebrated 100 Canadian Premier League (CPL) appearances in 2025, have signed a one-year and two-year contract, respectively. Crawford has agreed to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2027 season.

Vancouver FC looks forward to the continued contributions of these players, and fans can expect further announcements regarding roster updates and potential additions as the offseason progresses.

Vancouver FC Roster as of Dec. 19, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo

Defenders: Matteo Campagna, Tyler Crawford, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.

Midfielders: Emrick Fotsing, Michel da Silva, Vasco Fry

