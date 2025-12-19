Vancouver FC Announces New Contracts for Norman Jr., Gee, and Crawford
Published on December 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC is pleased to announce that the club has reached new contract agreements with David Norman Jr., Paris Gee, and Tyler Crawford ahead of the 2026 season.
Norman and Gee, both of whom celebrated 100 Canadian Premier League (CPL) appearances in 2025, have signed a one-year and two-year contract, respectively. Crawford has agreed to a one-year contract with a club option for the 2027 season.
Vancouver FC looks forward to the continued contributions of these players, and fans can expect further announcements regarding roster updates and potential additions as the offseason progresses.
For the latest updates on Vancouver FC's roster and upcoming season, visit canpl.ca/vancouverfc
Vancouver FC Roster as of Dec. 19, 2025:
Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo
Defenders: Matteo Campagna, Tyler Crawford, Paris Gee, David Norman Jr.
Midfielders: Emrick Fotsing, Michel da Silva, Vasco Fry
Forwards: Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah, Kevin Podgorni
Canadian Premier League Stories from December 19, 2025
- Vancouver FC Announces New Contracts for Norman Jr., Gee, and Crawford - Vancouver FC
- Atlético Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham Departs as CPL Champion - Atletico Ottawa
- FC Supra du Québec Announces Trio of New Signings Ahead of Inaugural Season - FC Supra du Quebec
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver FC Stories
- Vancouver FC Announces New Contracts for Norman Jr., Gee, and Crawford
- 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One and Round of 16 Schedule Released
- Vancouver FC Draws Cruz Azul in Round One of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Vancouver FC Announces End of Season Roster Update
- Vancouver FC Welcomes Three Exciting Picks from 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft