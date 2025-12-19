FC Supra du Québec Announces Trio of New Signings Ahead of Inaugural Season

Published on December 19, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

FC Supra du Quebec News Release







Montreal, Quebec - FC Supra du Québec today announced the addition of three players - midfielders Charles Auguste and Oussama Boughanmi as well as goalkeeper Joakim Milli - to its roster, as the club continues to build toward its inaugural season in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) in 2026.

All three players are signed through the 2026 season with options for 2027.

The additions of Auguste, 26, Boughanmi, 35, and Mill, 25, further strengthen FC Supra's foundation, adding experience, versatility, and depth in various areas on the field. They join three previously announced signings - including a CPL Champion and league veterans, in David Choinière, Sean Rea and Loïc Kwemi - on FC Supra's roster to date.

These latest signings also reflect the club's continued commitment to developing and showcasing talent connected to Quebec, while assembling a competitive squad ready to perform on the national stage.

"These additions represent another important step in building the identity of FC Supra," said Rocco Placentino, President and Co-Founder, FC Supra du Québec. "Each player brings qualities that align with our vision, like competitiveness, character, and a strong connection to the game in this province. This is about assembling a team that can grow together and represent Quebec with pride."

All three players fit into FC Supra's plan to build a balanced and ambitious roster.

"These players add quality and versatility while fitting the culture and standards we are setting," said Mateo Cabanettes, Sporting Director, FC Supra du Québec "They strengthen the group and help lay the groundwork for an exciting inaugural season."

Auguste, 26, is a midfielder who developed in Quebec before excelling at Creighton University in the United States. He competed in USL League Two with Chicago FC United in 2021 and 2022 before signing professionally with Houston Dynamo, where he made his debut on May 10, 2023 in a U.S. Open Cup match against Sporting Kansas City. That campaign saw Houston Dynamo capture the 2023 U.S. Open Cup. Auguste joins the club from CS Saint-Laurent in Ligue1 Québec, bringing technical quality and versatility to the midfield.

Boughanmi, 35, the Ligue1 Québec 2024 Ballon d'Or winner, is an experienced defensive midfielder who built a distinguished career across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East after going professional in 2008. He won multiple domestic titles and the 2011 CAF Champions League. Boughanmi previously represented CS Saint-Laurent and Lakeshore SC of the Ligue1 Québec system. He brings leadership, experience, and elite pedigree to the squad.

Milli is a 25-year-old goalkeeper known for his proactive style and confidence off his line. He brings professional experience from Italy, after competing in Serie B and Serie C, and was under contract with U.S. Lecce from 2018 to 2021. He was part of the Lecce squad that earned promotion to Serie A during the 2018-19 season. Milli returned to Canada in 2023 to compete with the Université de Montréal Carabins and CS Saint-Laurent, adding an international edge and composure.

FC Supra Roster as of Dec. 19, 2025:

Goalkeepers: Joakim Milli

Defenders: N/A

Midifielders: Charles Auguste, Oussama Boughanmi, David Choinière, Sean Rea Strikers: Loïc Kwemi

Additional roster announcements will follow in the coming weeks as FC Supra builds momentum toward its CPL debut season.







Canadian Premier League Stories from December 19, 2025

FC Supra du Québec Announces Trio of New Signings Ahead of Inaugural Season - FC Supra du Quebec

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.