FC Supra & Sticky Peaches: First Historic Campaign

Montreal - FC Supra is partnering with internationally renowned artist Stikki Peaches for a groundbreaking collaboration where artistic creativity meets the passion for soccer. It has never been more natural to celebrate the connection between soccer and art, two worlds that inspire and strengthen each other.

FC Supra is excited to announce the start of a series of artistic collaborations and the first of these is with street artist Stikki Peaches known for his unmistakable creative expression that blends pop culture, urban art and social commentary. The urban artist's unique style will bring the Quebec-based Canadian Premier League club's motto, "From Here to Here," to life through his art in a guerrilla marketing campaign featuring one original piece.

This partnership speaks to the club's core values: creativity, community, and local pride.

The launch of the first artwork will be a historic moment, projecting the club's identity and values across different neighborhoods. Keep an eye out for Stikki's work on November 28, with surprises popping up around the city, including limited-edition posters not to be missed!







