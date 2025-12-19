Atlético Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham Departs as CPL Champion

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has today confirmed that goalkeeper Nathan Ingham will leave the club at the expiry of his contract on December 31, 2025.

Ingham, 32, spent four seasons with Atlético, winning the Canadian Premier League (CPL) Shield in 2022 and the North Star Cup in 2025.

"We are extremely grateful for everything Nathan has given to Ottawa," said JD Ulanowski, General Manager, Atlético Ottawa. "Since his arrival, he has played a pivotal role in shaping our culture through his performances and leadership. Nathan leaves a lasting impression on our club and our community, and we wish him continued success in the next chapter of his life."

In September, Ingham became the first Atlético Ottawa player to reach 100 matches and will leave the club as the record appearance holder, with 109 matches in all competitions. This season, Ingham captained the team and featured 35 times across all competitions, keeping 13 clean sheets. He was nominated for the CPL Golden Glove award as the league's best goalkeeper on the way to Atleti becoming CPL Champions for the first time in club history.

"It's the hardest and most complicated decision I've ever had to make in my career," said Ingham. "My entire life has been dictated by soccer, and to be honest, I've been playing longer than I ever thought was possible for me. This is the first time I allowed myself to make a decision about soccer with my life outside of the sport in mind.

"I'm proud to have left the club in a much better way than I found it, but of course I'm sad to say goodbye to something so important to me these last 4 years. I want to thank everyone involved, from ownership to every fan who came to the stadium. Thanks for helping build the sport I love in Ottawa, and I hope it only gets better for you all."

Ulanowski added: "Nathan's decision to leave the club provides an opportunity for leaders to grow and emerge within the group as we prepare to enter the Concacaf Champions Cup for the first time in club history. We're excited to hand this opportunity to the next generation of players being developed and championed at Atlético Ottawa."

2026 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 19, 2025:

Goalkeepers: N/A

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX), Marko Stojadinovic (CAN)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Atlético Ottawa holds club options on goalkeeper Tristan Crampton and midfielder Manny Aparicio and has until Dec. 31 to trigger those options for 2026.

Contract discussions are ongoing with players who have club options, expired contracts and are free agents. Timelines for public announcements remain at the club's discretion.

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

