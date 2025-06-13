Vancouver FC Former Academy Goalkeeper Earns Colombia U-17 National Team Call-Up

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - Vancouver FC is proud to announce that Felipe Jaramillo Drolet, a standout from the club's U-19 program and the current second goalkeeper for the first team, has been called up to the Colombian Men's U-17 National Team. Felipe will represent his country in a series of international friendlies taking place in San José, Costa Rica, from June 16 to 29, 2025. This exciting achievement not only highlights Felipe's impressive talent but also marks a proud moment for Vancouver FC and its commitment to nurturing young players and preparing them for the professional stage.

At just 17 years old, Felipe has already made a remarkable impact. Known for his versatility and composure under pressure, he quickly rose through the ranks of the club's academy system to earn a spot as the backup to club captain Callum Irving for the 2025 Canadian Premier League season. With two national team call-ups under his belt, Felipe now plays a key role in Colombia's preparations for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

His story is a testament to Vancouver FC's growing legacy in youth development. Felipe joins the ranks of fellow young stars TJ Tahid, James Cameron, Kevin Podgorni, and Grady McDonell, players who continue to show what's possible with hard work, passion, and the right support.

As Felipe steps onto the international stage, the entire Vancouver FC community stands behind him with pride, celebrating this moment and looking forward to all that lies ahead in his promising journey. His success is a powerful reminder to young athletes across Canada that with dedication and belief, even the biggest dreams can come true.

In Felipe's absence, the club is also excited to welcome a new face to the squad. Vancouver FC has signed 19-year-old Matheus de Souza on a short-term contract. A Brazilian Canadian goalkeeper, de Souza has been the starter for League1 BC side Langley United and is set to join the University of the Fraser Valley this fall. He also brings valuable experience from his time with the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy.

De Souza will be available for the Eagles on Sunday, June 15, as the Canadian Premier League celebrates One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World. Tickets for the match are available.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.