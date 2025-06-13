Match Day Information: Vancouver FC vs. Forge FC - June 15

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, BC - The Eagles return to action this Sunday, June 15, at Willoughby, following a road loss to Valour FC. Afshin's side opened the scoring with a stunning strike from Emrick Footing, but the Winnipeggers responded with three goals to claim their second win of the season. Finding the winning way at home remains an obstacle to overcome, and the Eagles will look to harness the home energy in what promises to be a special match as they aim to secure their first three points of the season on home turf.

MATCH STORY: Sunday's match marks the first fixture of the season against Forge FC, and to break the barrier and secure three points at home, the Eagles will need to overcome one of the league's strongest sides. Forge, undefeated so far this season, arrive in Vancouver on the back of positive results and strong form. The match will also celebrate "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World," an event expected to bring vibrant energy to Willoughby as fans rally behind the home side in pursuit of their first home win.

Integrating new faces: Vancouver Head Coach Afshin Ghotbi had a 10-day window to recharge the squad and experiment with a new blend of players, including fresh faces. During the break, the team also played an international friendly against a participant in the upcoming Club World Cup. The experience has boosted confidence in the squad, and the players are optimistic and eager heading into Sunday's game.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.