Vancouver FC Invites Fans to Celebrate

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - The countdown is on. With just one year until global soccer takes the spotlight in Canada, Vancouver FC is set to mark the moment with a special themed match on Sunday, June 15 at Willoughby Stadium, as part of "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World," presented by Hellmann's Canada.

The event is one of four hosted by the Canadian Premier League (CPL) this weekend, uniting all eight clubs for a coast-to-coast celebration of Canadian soccer and the communities that shape it.

The party starts early in Langley, with celebrations ramping up well ahead of the showdown with Forge FC, including live entertainment, a "Wear Your National Team Jersey" contest to win a 2026 Vancouver FC Season Membership, interactive activations, giveaways and more. The celebration will also include photo opportunities, interactive partner activations and more surprises to celebrate the soccer community at home.

To celebrate the CPL's rich multicultural identity, all players and coaches will wear custom-designed pre-match shirts that pay tribute to their heritage, symbolizing the diversity that defines the league.

The match will also include surprise appearances from iconic figures in Vancouver's sports scene, adding a local twist to the festivities.

Tickets are on sale for Vancouver's "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World" match now, and fans are encouraged to come early and wear their colours proudly.

