Atlético Ottawa's June 15 Match at TD Place to Air on TSN

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's 'One Year Out' Theme Match against Valour FC (Sunday, June 15) has been selected as one of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) matches to be aired nationally on both OneSoccer and TSN (KO 7pm ET) throughout the month of June.

This is the first Atlético Ottawa match at TD Place to be aired on TSN.

Gates at TD Place will open 30 minutes earlier (5:30pm ET) for a special Fan Fest, with the first 500 supporters receiving a promotional bandana, presented by Hellman's. Attendees are encouraged to wear their national team's jerseys and/or flags to receive a discount on Atleti merch and bring the world's biggest soccer tournament to life in Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa's TSN match on June 15:

Atlético Ottawa v Valour FC | Canadian Premier League

Sunday, June 15, 7PM | TD Place, Ottawa

Ottawa currently leads the CPL standings (6W-3D-1L) after ten games, with Canadian striker Samuel Salter (seven goals) and Mexican forward David Rodríguez (four assists) leading the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively.

The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen nine CPL matches aired on both networks in April and May, tantalizing an even wider audience of fans nationwide clamouring for access to the country's top men's domestic soccer league.







