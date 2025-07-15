Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Halifax Wanderers (July 18)

July 15, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa forward Kévin dos Santos goes high for a header

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa sit atop the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table as we enter the second half of the 2025 season. Halifax Wanderers, who sit in 3rd place, are the only team to have beaten Ottawa so far this year and travel to the nation's capital for the second - and final - time in the Regular Season on Friday, July 18 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

This is Atlético's "Military Appreciation Night", presented by Coding For Veterans, who are donating over 500 tickets to local military groups. The councourse will have activations from DND/CAF Ombudsman, the Royal Navy with a simulator and Helmet to Hardhats.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa's (1st place; 8-5-1) following a dramatic late comeback against Forge FC (2nd place; 7-7-0) last weekend at TD Place (final score: 1-1).

Goals: Ballou Tabla

Halifax Wanderers (4th place; 7-3-4) fell to their fourth defeat of the season away to Pacific FC (final score: 3-2).

Ottawa's strength and depth was on full display last weekend, as a flurry of young Canadian talents entered the game to help Atleti earn a point.

Joaquim Coulanges (18 years old) won the penalty that would be converted by Tabla in the 93rd minute, while Ottawa's Ralph Khoury (18) came close to scoring his first professional goal.

Atlético Ottawa duo Sam Salter (Canadian - striker) and David Rodríguez (Mexican - forward) lead the goalscoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter has scored 9 goals in 14 matches, while also contributing 3 assists.

Rodríguez has provided 5 assists, while also contributing 5 goals.

This will be the third meeting between Ottawa and Halifax this season.

The teams drew 2-2 on the opening match of the CPL season at TD Place.

Halifax beat Ottawa 2-0 at Wanderers Ground on May 24th. Ottawa have gone unbeaten across all competitions since then (8 consecutive matches).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-7D-7L; 33 goals scored, 30 goals conceded.

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Friday, July 18, against Halifax Wanderers FC in the ''Military Appreciation' Theme Match.

