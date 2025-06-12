Preview: Atlético Ottawa V Valour FC (June 11)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa is at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, having scored the most goals in the competition this season. This Sunday, Ottawa faces Winnipeg's Valour FC (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN) as CPL clubs across the country celebrate the world's biggest soccer competition coming to North America in 2026.

'One Year Out - CPL Welcome The World' is a celebration of Canada's diversity, with fans of the beautiful game encouraged to wear their country's jerseys and/or flags as TD Place's gates open at 5:30pm for a Fan Fest on the main concourse, including a display of nations with music and activations. This match is presented by Hellman's and the first 500 fans will receive a free promotional bandana.

This is Atlético Ottawa's first-ever match at TD Place to be broadcast nationally on TSN.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa's last CPL outing was away to Pacific FC, and Ballou Tabla's lone goal from the penalty spot was enough to earn Ottawa a much-deserved three points (final score: 1-0).

Valour FC were last in action 11 days ago with a 3-1 victory at home to Vancouver FC.

Ottawa was also in action last Wednesday, beating York United in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals first leg at TD Place (final score: 2-1)

The return leg at York Lion Stadium is set for Tuesday, July 8 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer), with the winner on aggregate progressing to the semi-finals (no away goal rule in place).

This weekend, teams across the nation celebrate 'One Year Out - CPL Welcomes The World' as we mark one year until the world's biggest soccer competition comes to North America. Fans attending Atlético Ottawa's match can expect:

Gates open early at 5:30pm for a Fan Fest on the main concourse.

Fan Fest includes nations on display, music and activations plus a chance to meet soccer Icons, Lyndon Hooper, Charmaine Hooper and Carl Haworth.

The first 500 fans to arrive when gates open receive a Hellmann's bandana

Wear your national team jersey or bring your nation's flag, and recieve a discount on Atleti merch at the Team Shop on concourse

An unbelievable atmosphere, as you have come to expect at Atleti home matches.

Atleti's attacking duo, Sam Salter and David Rodríguez, lead the Canadian Premier League (CPL) goalscoring and assist charts, respectively.

Salter is the leading goalscorer with 7 goals in 10 matches (8 in 12 - all competitions), as well as being third in the assist charts (3 assists).

Rodríguez is leading the assist charts with 4 assists in 9 matches, as well as being third in the goalscorer charts (5 goals - 6 goals in 11 matches in all competitions).

Ottawa returns to TD Place after a month-long road trip, and faces another testing four weeks away from the nation's capital after Sunday.

The next home match is on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC (KO 3pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-5D-6L; 32 goals scored, 26 goals conceded.







