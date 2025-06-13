Canadian Soccer Icons Meet Fans at TD Place with Atlético this Sunday

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa fans will be treated to an exclusive meet and greet with Canadian Soccer icons Charmaine Hooper, Lyndon Hooper and Carl Haworth at 5:30pm ET on Sunday, June 15, at TD Place.

Atlético plays Valour FC in the 11th match of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN). Matches across the league this weekend are celebrating one year until the biggest soccer tournament in the world, which comes to North America in June 2026.

As part of the festivities, Atleti is proud to share a Fan Fest that includes nations on display, music and activations, plus a chance to meet soccer Icons, Lyndon Hooper, Charmaine Hooper and Carl Haworth. The first 500 fans to arrive will receive a Hellmann's bandana, and fans who wear their national team jersey or bring their nation's flag will receive a discount on Atleti merch.

Atlético Ottawa's TSN match on June 15:

Atlético Ottawa v Valour FC | Canadian Premier League | One Year Out - CPL Welcomes The World

Sunday, June 15, 7PM | TD Place, Ottawa

Media wishing to cover Atlético Ottawa, the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign, can register their interest by emailing media@atleticoottawa.club

Ottawa currently leads the CPL standings (6W-3D-1L) after ten games, with Canadian striker Samuel Salter (seven goals) and Mexican forward David Rodríguez (four assists) leading the goal scoring and assist charts, respectively.

This is Atlético's first-ever match at TD Place on TSN. The recent partnership between OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada, and TSN, Canada's Sports Leader, was first announced in March and has already seen nine CPL matches aired on both networks in April and May, tantalizing an even wider audience of fans nationwide clamouring for access to the country's top men's domestic soccer league.







