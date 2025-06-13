Forge FC Celebrates "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World" with Official Watch Party and International Night

June 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ON - One year from now, Hamilton and cities across Canada will help welcome the world to Canada - and Forge FC is proud to be part of the countdown as a founding club of the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

As part of "One Year Out: CPL Welcomes the World," a coast-to-coast celebration presented by Hellmann's Canada, Forge will mark the occasion with two events that spotlight the international nature of the beautiful game and the diverse communities that support it.

The festivities begin on Sunday, June 15 at 4 p.m. ET, as the club will host an Official Watch Party at Shoeless Joe's Hamilton (1183 Upper James St.), where fans can cheer on Forge as the squad takes on Vancouver FC. Supporters are encouraged to wear their national team colours and take part in an international-themed viewing experience alongside fellow soccer fans.

The celebration continues with International Night at Tim Hortons Field on Saturday, July 5, when Forge hosts Cavalry FC. The match will feature a series of cultural activations, live entertainment and special giveaways that highlight the global roots of soccer in Hamilton - and the international spirit woven throughout the Forge FC roster.

"Forge FC has always reflected the diversity of our city and our sport," said Nicole Demers, Forge FC's Vice President, Business Operations, Forge FC. "From the players on our roster to the fans in our stands, we are proud to showcase the global spirit that defines soccer and connects us all."

Since its inaugural season in 2019, Forge FC has stood at the heart of Canadian soccer's growth - winning four CPL titles and competing in more international matches than any other professional club in the country.

Tickets for International Night are available at forgefc.ca/tickets.







