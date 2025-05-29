Match Day Information: VFC vs. ATO - May 30

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC is looking to return to winning ways after two consecutive league losses. The upcoming fixture is against Atlético Ottawa, one of the top teams in the league and currently the most prolific attack, with 22 goals in 8 games.

MATCH STORY: The Eagles return to Willoughby following a hard-fought loss last Saturday, May 25, in Toronto against York United FC. Despite leading in nearly every attacking statistic, hitting the woodwork, and consistently threatening York's defense, the team was unable to capitalize on its chances. York United scored with their only shot on target, sealing the result. Afshin's side is now focusing on improving precision in the final third to convert dominance into goals and secure future leads.

Improving Defense: This fixture marks the second meeting between the two sides this year. Following a 4-1 defeat at Willoughby in the previous encounter, Vancouver FC now aims to correct past mistakes. With a steadily improving defense over recent rounds, the team looks to contain Atlético Ottawa's potent attack, led by Samuel Salter, the 2025 league leader in goals, and David Rodríguez, the current assist leader.







