Forge FC Welcomes Five New Clubs to Growing Partner Club Program

May 29, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ON - Forge FC is proud to announce the addition of five new clubs to its expanding Partner Club Program: East Hamilton Soccer Club, Lincoln Soccer Club, London Wolves Soccer Club, Hamilton Croatia, and Welland Soccer Club. This announcement follows the earlier addition of FC Laval and reflects Forge FC's deepening commitment to supporting and elevating the grassroots soccer community across the region.

These clubs join a strong and growing network of Forge FC partner clubs that includes: Saltfleet Stoney Creek Soccer Club, Mount Hamilton United Soccer Club, Burlington Soccer Club, Flamborough Dundas Soccer Club, Oakville Soccer Club, Force Academy, and Ancaster Legacy FC.

The Forge FC Partner Club Program is designed to foster meaningful collaboration between the professional and grassroots levels, offering member clubs exclusive access to player development opportunities, coach education, ticketing benefits, and unforgettable experiences that bring young athletes and their families closer to the professional game.

"We're thrilled to welcome, East Hamilton SC, Lincoln SC, London Wolves SC, Hamilton Croatia, and Welland SC to the Forge FC Partner Club Program," said Nicole Demers, Vice President of Business Operations at Forge FC. "This program is about more than just brand alignment - it's about shared values, a passion for growing the game, and building long-term connections that help elevate soccer in communities across our region. With every new club we welcome, our network becomes stronger, more diverse, and more impactful."

As the program continues to grow, Forge FC remains focused on building authentic relationships with community clubs that are dedicated to player development and inspiring the next generation of soccer talent. Together, we're creating meaningful experiences for players and families while strengthening our sport's presence and culture across the region.

For more information about the Forge FC Partner Club Program, visit forgefc.ca or contact info@forgefootball.club.







