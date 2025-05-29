CPL Reveals Roster For Under-19 Showcase Ahead Of On Tour Match In Québec City

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the full complement of players set to compete on Saturday, May 31 in a unique Under-19 showcase match at Telus Stadium at Laval University, part of the League's comprehensive schedule of CPL On Tour festivities in Québec City, Que. over the coming days.

The Under-19 match, organized in partnership with Soccer Québec, will feature standout U-19 players from Ligue1 Québec, a semi-professional competition which is home to some of the province's top talent and has served as a key step in the pathway to the professional game for a number of current CPL players, including such Wanderers players as Rayane Yesli, Jefferson Alphonse and Alessandro Biello. It will provide a valuable opportunity for young players and coaches to demonstrate their abilities in front of CPL clubs.

The showcase will feature some of the top emerging men's soccer talent from across the province. AS Laval leads the way as the most represented club, with eight players, followed by CS Longueuil and CS St-Laurent.

A full list of selected players can be found below:

Goalkeepers

Name Ligue1 Club Age Birthplace / Hometown

Ewan Derrien-Lairet CS Longueuil 18 Montréal, Que.

Alex Desmeules Royal Sélect Beauport 18 Québec City, Que.

Alexis Martin AS Laval 18 Laval, Que.

Vergados Alexander CS Mont-Royal Outremont 18 Montréal, Que.

Defenders

Name Ligue1 Club Age Birthplace / Hometown

Eliakim Awonongbadje CS St-Laurent 16 Lomé, Togo

Abdourahmane Ba CS Longueuil 18 Dakar, Sénégal

Yassine Eladib AS Blainville 18 Montréal, Que.

Edouard Haineault CS Longueuil 17 Markham, Ontario

Simic Isaak CS St-Hubert 18 Granby, Que.

Karl-Etienne Koka Lakeshore SC 17 Montréal, Que.

Miguel Kwebou-Lelond AS Laval 17 Montréal, Que.

Lebeuf Thomas CS Mont-Royal Outremont 19 Trois-Rivières, Que.

Felix Masson CS St-Laurent 19 Whitehorse, Yukon

Gaël de Montigny AS Laval 19 Montréal, Que.

Daniel Monongo CS Longueuil 17 Montréal, Que.

Cesar Pelilo CS St-Hubert 19 Montréal, Que.

Amaury Vuillemin Royal Sélect Beauport 17 Besancon, France

Midfielders

Name Ligue1 Club Age Birthplace / Hometown

Ryan Aboueid CS St-Laurent 17 Beirut, Lebanon

Elias Arif CS Mont-Royal Outremont 19 Montréal, Que.

Jessy Bichler Royal Sélect Beauport 17 Québec City, Que.

Tristan Chatel FC Laval 19 Montréal, Que.

Rafael Coulanges CS St-Hubert 18 Montréal, Que.

Yoan Kemel AS Laval 18 Laval, Que.

Naidjel Laidi AS Laval 17 Laval, Que.

Loïc Ménard Royal Sélect Beauport 18 Québec City, Que

Rayan Mlah CS St-Laurent 18 Montréal, Que.

Thomas Monnin CS Longueuil 18 Montréal, Que.

Josué Zafoe AS Laval 17 Laval, Que.

Forwards

Name Ligue1 Club Age Birthplace / Hometown

Khalil Aljane CS Saint Laurent 18 Montréal, Que.

Mohamed Fadi Aouadi CS Mont-Royal Outremont 19 Montréal, Que.

Loïc Bégin Royal Sélect Beauport 17 Québec City, Que.

Rodensley-Eloi Clervil AS Laval 17 Québec City, Que.

Marvin Frimpong FC Laval 19 Montréal, Que.

Ilyas Mardi FC Laval 19 Montréal, Que.

Gabriel Mathieu CS Longueuil 18 Longueuil, Que.

Jamal Mensah AS Laval 19 Laval, Que.

Samy Rzig AS Laval 18 Montréal, Que.

Elliot Viel CS Longueuil 17 Longueuil, Que.

This showcase will build on the success of similar initiatives by the League that have uncovered and elevated domestic talent. York United FC's Max Ferrari is just one such example. He was identified by the club at a CPL-organized match in Laval, Que. in 2019. Ferrari went on to sign his first professional contract with the Nine Stripes and has become the club's longest-tenured player, with more than 100 professional appearances under his belt to date.

The match, which kicks off at 12 p.m. ET, will serve as the opening event of a day-long celebration of soccer at TELUS Stadium. It will be followed by a viewing party for the UEFA Champions League Final, shown live on the stadium's big screen, at 3 p.m. The day's marquee event, a regular season, neutral site game between York United FC and the Halifax Wanderers, will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Fans who purchase a ticket to the CPL On Tour match, which are available here, will automatically gain access to all the events held at TELUS Stadium on Saturday, May 31.







