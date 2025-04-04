Forge FC Sign Pair of Canadian Youth Talents, Bruno & Massunda, from Sigma FC

April 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC announced Friday the signings of Canadian midfielder Zayne Bruno to an Exceptional Young Talent contract and Canadian attacker Hocé Massunda to a standard player contract for the 2025 Canadian Premier League season. The pair of youth prospects join from Forge FC's development club Sigma FC.

Bruno, 18, developed through the Sigma FC youth system most recently playing with the club's senior roster in League1 Ontario. The 6'1 midfielder joins Forge FC as the youngest player on the roster having previously signed a development contract with the club.

Massunda, 20, signed for Forge FC on a short-term contract ahead of the club's 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup matches. The dynamic attacker comes from Sigma FC in League 1 Ontario.

