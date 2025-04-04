Cavalry FC Provides Roster Update Ahead of 2025 Canadian Premier League Regular Season

April 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has provided an update to its roster ahead of the 2025 CPL regular season, kicking off on April 5.

Forward Owen Antoniuk has joined the club on a CPL U-SPORTS contract after being selected by Cavalry as the 16th overall pick in the 2025 CPL U-SPORTS Draft.

Born and raised in Calgary, Antoniuk represented his hometown University of Calgary over two years in U-SPORTS competition in 2023 and 2024. He scored eight goals and contributed five assists in twelve appearances for the Dinos. Antoniuk also featured for League1 Alberta side Calgary Foothills in 2024, scoring ten goals in ten appearances and finishing as the league's top goal scorer. He previously represented Atlético Ottawa in the Canadian Premier League and Whitecaps FC 2 in MLS Next Pro in 2022.

Goalkeeper Neven Fewster and midfielder James McGlinchey have each signed Development Contracts with Cavalry to bolster the squad's depth throughout the season. A player signed to a Development Contract must be a domestic under-18 player and is eligible to make four appearances for a CPL club while maintaining his amateur status and ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration.

Midfielder Charlie Trafford announced his retirement ahead of the 2025 regular season, and midfielder Josh Belbin has departed the club after joining on a development contract for the 2024 season. Cavalry FC wishes them both the best for the future.

Current 2025 Cavalry FC Roster as of April 4, 2025

Goalkeepers: Marco Carducci, Joseph Holliday, Neven Fewster

Defenders: Fraser Aird, Tom Field, Mihail Gherasimencov, Michael Harms, Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Eryk Kobza, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Michael Baldisimo, Sergio Camargo, Jesse Daley, Diego Gutiérrez, Maël Henry, James McGlinchey, Niko Myroniuk, Shamit Shome

Forwards: Owen Antoniuk, Chanan Chanda, Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Ali Musse, Tobias Warschewski, Nicolas Wähling

Cavalry will kick off its 2025 CPL regular season campaign on Saturday, April 5 against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium, a match which will be broadcast on OneSoccer and TSN2.

The squad will host its home opener on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows against Vancouver FC on Friday, April 18 at 5 p.m. MT, its first match in front of a home crowd since capturing the North Star Cup last fall Tickets are available now via the club's website.

