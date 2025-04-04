Pacific Signs Goalkeeper Daniel Zadravec to a Short-Term Replacement Contract for Saturday's Match vs. Valour FC

April 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC has signed native of Victoria Daniel Zadravec to a Short-Term Replacement Contract ahead of Saturday's 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) home opener against Valour FC.

The signing comes after Pacific goalkeeper Sean Melvin was ruled out of this weekend's match after suffering an injury.

The CPL can approve the signing of a player to a Short-Term Replacement Contract in cases of extreme hardship, such as if a club has fewer than two available goalkeepers through short-term injury, suspension or unique circumstances.

Zadravec, 24, returns to Pacific after previously being signed to a Short-Term Replacement Contract last year. He started three matches for Pacific last year and made a total of six saves. His first win was on June 15, 2024 against Valour.

He went through the Vancouver Island Wave program from U13 to his high school graduation, and has worked with PFC goalkeeper coach, Trevor Stiles, since age 11. He played five years with the UNBC Timberwolves, earning the Top Defensive Player Award and Team MVP in the 2023 season.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.