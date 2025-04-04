Canadian Premier League Celebrates 2025 Macron Kit Class Ahead of Season Kickoff this Weekend

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) is today celebrating its 2025 Macron kit class, which features sixteen striking bespoke designs that together bridge the gap between football and fashion while highlighting each club's unique stories and sense of community pride.

Half of those sixteen kits, a primary and an alternate design for each club, will make their competitive debuts this coming weekend, as the CPL kicks off its seventh season with all eight clubs in action between Saturday, April 5 and Sunday, April 6.

"Over the past few years, we have prided ourselves on having some of the best kits in world football right here in the Canadian Premier League. This year is no different," said George Fadel, Vice President, Marketing, Canadian Premier League. "Our kits resonate because they are inspired by authentic stories that have deep meaning to our clubs and their communities, and are thoughtfully designed in a way that tells those stories artistically and fashionably. We can't wait to see them on the field this season."

Read more about the CPL's coast to coast celebration of identity through kits here:

Forge FC unveiled a bold Spark Orange primary kit woven with the mantra "Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve, Together We Forge." This is a nod to the Hamilton Coat of Arms and the club's relentless spirit. Forge's alternate kit pays tribute to the city's industrial roots with a grey hammer motif on a Waterfall White canvas. Both kits feature a new front of kit sponsor in WeatherTech Canada, as well as the CPL's Legacy Patch, honouring Forge's four championship titles.

York United FC looked to Toronto's past and present as inspiration for its 2025 kits. The primary kit, Historia, draws on the architecture of Old City Hall in deep green and navy. The alternate kit, Metropolis, honours the six former municipalities that formed Toronto. It features a clean white base and interlocking loop motifs representing unity.

Atlético Ottawa for the first time released a sleek Black and Gold kit as its alternate, featuring a custom secondary logo that symbolizes the unity of Ottawa and Gatineau. Gold accents, including a colour-matched Maple Lodge Farms sponsor logo, highlight the club's ambition and community roots. The club's primary kit is more traditional as it commemorates brother club, Atlético de Madrid, and the primary kit the team wore during its historic double-winning season in 1995/96. The Homage to El Doblete kit features a retro design, including a blank space on the back for the name and number, while still boasting the quintessential red and white stripes of the Atlético global brand.

Halifax Wanderers celebrated their supporters with a Harbour Blue primary kit evoking the iconic blue smoke of matchdays at the Wanderers Grounds. The alternate kit flies the flags of Nova Scotia and the Halifax Regional Municipality, featuring a Lion Rampant pattern and multi-colour detailing in homage to their fan-led traditions.

Pacific FC embraced its coastal identity with the Rising Tide Kit, featuring flowing wave patterns that reflect the strength and growth of Vancouver Island's community. The Sky's The Limit Kit, their alternate strip, symbolizes the promise of youth development on the Island. Inspired by local talent like 17-year-old academy graduate Sami Keshavarz, the sky-blue design is a call to the next generation to dream big and believe in a future built at home.

Valour FC took a bold step with a primary kit that departs from their traditional maroon. Instead, it features black and gold vertical stripes inspired by Prairie wheat and soil. The alternate kit fades from white to gold to maroon, capturing the essence of a Prairie sunset in a vibrant, visual tribute to their homeland.

Vancouver FC returned to the essence of football with two kits driven by purpose. The Grow The Game Kit, featuring Canada Red accents and subtle hoop patterns, celebrates rising talent and transformation within their soccer pathway. The Valley Is Home Kit is grounded in regional pride and unity. Its design draws inspiration from Fraser Valley fields and bridges. A new partnership with Caffè Artigiano brings a community-driven sponsor to the front of the jersey.

Cavalry FC marked two major milestones with two special kits. The Spruce Meadows 50th Anniversary kit, its primary kit, features Cavalry Green with seven gold pinstripes. It celebrates both the club's recent North Star Cup triumph and the legacy of their home ground. The Alberta Wildrose kit, Cavalry's alternate kit, incorporates red tones and wild rose accents to honour provincial heritage and seven years of club success.

