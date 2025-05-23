Match Day Information: Vancouver FC at York United FC

May 23, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - Vancouver FC looking to re-encounter the path to victory- this time on the road- by relying on form, chemistry, and clinical finishing to return to Willoughby with all three points. After a hard-fought first leg in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship, the Eagles now shift their focus back to league play, where every point counts in the push to return to the playoff zone this round.

MATCH STORY: The match against York United marks the second meeting between the sides this year, following a loss in Vancouver FC's home opener back in April. Afshin Ghotbi's squad will now look to build on their positive momentum away from home, aiming to capitalize on chances with a strong and cohesive forward line. With every point crucial at this stage, a win could see the Eagles return to the playoff zone.







