Match Notes: VFC at PFC May 6

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, BC - - Vancouver FC is looking to extend their three-match unbeaten streak as they head into the second battle of the Salish Sea Derby in 2025, this time valid for the Preliminary Round of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship.

MATCH STORY: Vancouver FC travels to Langford, BC with the goal of achieving something never before accomplished in the club's history - a quarterfinal spot in the TELUS Canadian Championship. Afshin Ghotbi's side will look to capitalize on their strong form and three-match unbeaten streak to overcome their rivals, write a new chapter in the Derby's history, and bring the championship dream closer to home.

Bringing Home: Vancouver FC will look to build on their unbeaten streak, which includes two hard-fought draws - one against reigning champions Cavalry FC, marked by a last-minute equalizer, and another in a heated 10-man battle against Pacific FC - followed by a standout away win at Valour, highlighted by brilliant individual performances. A positive overcome presents VFC with the opportunity to host the next round of the TELUS Canadian Championship in their home ground for the first time.

Immediate Impact: Vancouver FC's new signings made an immediate impact in their Canadian Premier League debuts last matchweek. Defender Aidan O'Connor delivered a brilliant and composed performance, earning Player of the Match honors, while new forward Pathé Ndiaye marked his debut with a stunning goal. With both the players and the team riding a wave of positive momentum, that energy could be VFC's key difference-maker.

