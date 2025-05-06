Match Notes - Telus Canadian Championship - Preliminary Round - PFC vs VFC

May 6, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - - Pacific FC hosts Vancouver FC in the preliminary round of the TELUS Canadian Championship at 7:00 p.m. PT at Starlight Stadium in Langford. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

MATCH NOTES

What is the TELUS Canadian Championship Tournament?: The TELUS Canadian Championship is Canada Soccer's highest domestic professional competition. It serves as the qualification pathway for Canadian professional clubs into the CONCACAF Champions Cup and onto the FIFA Club World Cup. This first round between Pacific and Vancouver is a single elimination format, with the winner advancing to the quarter-finals to take on Cavalry FC.

Our History in the Tournament: Pacific has consistently performed well in the tournament, reaching the semi-finals in three of the last four seasons. The Tridents are tied for the most semi-final appearances among CPL clubs, and have hosted a preliminary round each year.

