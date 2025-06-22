Match Notes - PFC vs CFC

June 22, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC meets 2024 defending champions Cavalry FC today in Calgary. The Tridents will be looking for redemption after a tough 4-0 loss in their previous visit to ATCO Field in May. This marks their second and final trip to Alberta this season, and the squad will be aiming to secure their first road win at Cavalry's home ground. Following this weekend's matchup, Pacific returns to Starlight Stadium for the highly anticipated BC Derby.

This match was rescheduled from Saturday, June 21 due to unplayable field conditions following heavy rainfall in the Calgary area. Kickoff today is at 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT.

MATCH NOTES

Season So Far: As the Canadian Premier League heads into match week 12, Pacific FC finds themselves with a record of two wins, seven losses, and two draws. Currently sitting sixth in the table, the Tridents trail York United by five points. Offensively, Pacific has scored eight goals while conceding 19, with Dario Zanatta leading the team with three goals. As the season progresses, the team will need to reignite their attacking form and find a spark up front to shift momentum in their favour.

Back from National Duty: Pacific FC Head Coach James Merriman recently spent time with the Canadian Men's National Team, supporting their preparations for a dominant 6-0 win over Honduras. After a few days working alongside Jesse Marsch and his staff in Vancouver, Merriman has returned to the Island with fresh insight and renewed energy. With first-hand experience of the systems and standards being implemented at the national level, he's now back leading Pacific into their clash against Cavalry FC this weekend- bringing new perspective and high-performance ideas into the squad's preparations.







