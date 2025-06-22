Atlético Ottawa Earns Point in Scoreless Draw with York United

June 22, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa midfielder Juan 'Coque' Castro

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa battled to a goalless draw at York Lions Stadium in Toronto as the weather in Ontario reached over 40 °C and both sides struggled to find the moment of quality to win the game.

Atlético faces another three weeks away from home before returning to TD Place on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC (KO 3pm ET, live OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains top of the Canadian Premier League table with 25 points from 12 games (7-4-1).

In a game of few chances, the best moments fell to Atlético forward Sam Salter, who saw two good chances in quick succession saved by Ivan Pavela in York's goal.

It was a clash at the top of the Golden Boot race, but neither Salter (8 goals) nor Julian Altobelli (7 goals) was able to add to their respective tallies.

Atlético struggled with the roaring heat in the first half, but a much-improved second half performance left Ottawa feeling that three points could've been taken on the road.

Nine of Ottawa's 11 shots came in the second half, while York registered but one of their 5 attempts after the break.

Noah Abatneh, Atlético Ottawa U21 defender, was imperious on his return to his former club, where he was nominated for Best U21 Player of the Year in 2024.

Abatenh led the team in interceptions (1), clearances (7), fouls won (2), touches (119), passes (104) and accurate passes (103).

This was Ottawa's third consecutive clean sheet in the CPL.

