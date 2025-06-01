Match Notes - PFC vs Valour FC

June 1, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - - Pacific FC takes on Valour FC of Winnipeg this evening in their second meeting of the 2025 season. The first meeting of these club was at Pacific's home opener on April 5, where the Tridents secured a 2-0 victory. Tonight's match at Princess Auto Stadium will kickoff at 3:00 p.m. PT. The match was delayed due to air quality in the Winnipeg area. Here is everything you need to know about today's match up:

Chernyshev Signing: Pacific FC has signed 16-year-old Ukrainian striker Veniamin Chernyshev to a development contract, announced on May 28, 2025. Born in Kramatorsk and raised in Kyiv, Chernyshev and his family relocated to Kelowna, B.C. in 2022. He later moved to Vancouver Island to join Pacific's Wave Development Program and attend The Football Academy after being identified while playing for a Kelowna-based team in the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League.

Zadravec Signs Short-Term Replacement Contract: Victoria native Daniel Zadravec has been signed to a Short-Term Replacement Contract ahead of today's match against Valour FC. Zadravec was previously called up in April to cover for a goalkeeper injury and also signed a short-term deal last season, making three starts and earning his first professional win against Valour on June 15, 2024.







