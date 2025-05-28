Pacific FC Sign Ukrainian Striker Veniamin Chernyshev to Development Contract

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC today announced the club has signed 16-year-old Ukrainian striker Veniamin (Venny) Chernyshev to a development contract.

Chernyshev was born in Kramatorsk, Ukraine and raised in Kiev until his family of nine relocated to Kelowna, B.C. in 2022 because of the devastating impact of the ongoing war in the country.

The teenage striker, who is in the process of becoming Canadian Permanent Resident, has been granted special dispensation from the CPL to sign a development contract, which are typically issued to domestic players.

Chernyshev was identified by Pacific's Director of Football Jamar Dixon while representing a Kelowna-based youth team in the Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League. He later relocated to Vancouver Island to join the Pacific's Wave Development Program and attend The Football Academy.

"I saw Venny play and I knew he was something special," said Dixon. "There are no limits to his potential."

In signing a Development Contract, Chernyshev is eligible to make four appearances for Pacific while maintaining his amateur status and the ability to train and play with the amateur team that holds his registration, Vancouver Island Wave.

"I am living my dream of doing school and soccer at the same time," said Chernyshev. "All of our family and friends have now left Ukraine. Even when the war is over we want to stay here in Canada. I want to play in the league and represent the CPL."

Chernyshev is eligible for selection for Pacific's next upcoming home match against Atlético Ottawa on Saturday, June 7 at Starlight Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

Name: Veniamin (Venny) Chernyshev

Pronunciation: Veh-nee-ah-meen Chair-nih-shev

Position: Striker

Born: 12/09/2008

Height: 6'0

Birthplace: Kramatorsk, Ukraine

Citizenship: Ukrainian

Last Club: Pacific FC Wave Development Program







