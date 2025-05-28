Pacific FC and St. Margaret's School Launch Football Academy

May 28, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC today announced the club will launch Vancouver Island's first football academy geared toward female players, in partnership with Victoria-based private school St. Margaret's School (SMS).

The new academy, the first launched specifically for female players by a Canadian Premier League (CPL) club since the league's inception in 2019, will complement PFC's existing Vancouver Island Wave Development Program (VI Wave), which identifies and trains elite female and male youth players in the U-14 to U-18 age groups in a club soccer setting. Players in the Pacific FC Wave Development compete in the BC Soccer Premier League, the highest level of youth soccer in British Columbia.

The launch of the PFC x SMS Football Academy, which will be offered to students from grades nine to 12 starting this fall, will provide additional opportunities for top emerging female soccer players on Vancouver Island to benefit from the academic excellence and leadership development the school is known for, while participating in daily training sessions with Pacific's elite coaching staff in their school environment.

"This program has the potential to build strong, smart, capable athletes who are ready to lead," said Jamar Dixon, Director of Football, Pacific FC. "It's an honour to support young women who are so driven, and to work alongside a school that truly believes in their potential on and off the field."

There is a growing number of opportunities for female soccer players both internationally and here at home, with the sustained success of such pro-am leagues as League1 BC, League1 Alberta, League1 Ontario and Ligue1 Québec, as well as the recent launch of Canada's first professional women's league, the Northern Super League (NSL). Pacific and St. Margaret's School now have the opportunity to play a key role in equipping players from Vancouver Island with the skills and confidence to take the next step in their playing careers, through The Football Academy.

"When girls are given the tools and the trust to lead, they rise, whether in the classroom, on the field, or in every aspect of life," says Sara Blair, CEO and Head of School, St. Margaret's School. "The Football Academy embodies our values; championing excellence, opening doors to new opportunities, and empowering girls through investment in their potential."

The academy will be led by Dixon alongside Jodi Grant who will serve as head coach of the program. Grant brings more than two decades of elite coaching experience to the role. She currently leads Pacific's female youth development program at VI Wave, where she guides young athletes through structured training and mentorship. Grant built a distinguished NCAA Division career as both a player and coach. She spent 13 seasons on the coaching staff at the University of Memphis and was the founding head coach of the women's program at California State University, Bakersfield. Grant has led teams to Conference USA championships and NCAA tournament appearances, earning a strong reputation for developing well-rounded athletes who excel in sport, academics, and leadership.

