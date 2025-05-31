Pacific Signs Goalkeeper Daniel Zadravec to a Short-Term Replacement Contract for Sunday's Match vs. Valour FC

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC has signed native of Victoria Daniel Zadravec to a Short-Term Replacement Contract ahead of Sunday's 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) match against Valour FC.

The signing comes after Pacific goalkeeper Sean Melvin was ruled out of this weekend's match after suffering an injury.

The CPL can approve the signing of a player to a Short-Term Replacement Contract in cases of extreme hardship, such as if a club has fewer than two available goalkeepers through short-term injury, suspension or unique circumstances.

Zadravec, 24, was called up to Pacific in April to cover for a previous goalkeeper injury. He was also previously signed to a Short-Term Replacement Contract last year. He started three matches for Pacific last year and made a total of six saves. His first win was on June 15, 2024 against Valour.

The local netminder went through the Vancouver Island Wave program from U13 to his high school graduation. He played five years with the UNBC Timberwolves, earning the Top Defensive Player Award and Team MVP in the 2023 season.

Pacific will meet Valour on Sunday, June 1 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Kickoff of the match is at 1 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home for soccer in Canada.







