Atlético Denied Late as Ottawa Came From Two Goals Down Away to Vancouver FC to Earn Point and Go Top of the Table

May 31, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

(Atletico Ottawa) Atlético Ottawa's Gabriel Mendes Antinoro in action(Atletico Ottawa)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa came from two goals behind to earn a point and move to the top of the table, completing a road trip to Langley, BC. Second-half goals from Samuel Salter and David Rodríguez earned Ottawa a good point as their month of travels from coast to coast continues in the Canadian Premier League. Atlético had a late winner ruled out as Monty Patterson was deemed to have committed a foul in the build-up to what would've been another Rodríguez goal and a 95th-minute winner.

Atlético concludes its road trip against Pacific FC on June 7th. The team then returns to TD Place for the first leg of their Telus Canadian Championship matchup against York United on June 11 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) before facing Valour FC at home on June 15 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa currently sit 1st place in the CPL table (5-3-1) with 18 points after nine matches (final score: 2-2).

Score: 0-1. The hosts took an early lead via a deflection as Ottawa defender Loïc Cloutier knocked the ball into the back of the net (13').

Score: 0-2. Emrick Fotsing doubled the first-half lead for Vancouver with an unmarked header at the back post. Assisted by Vasco Fry (45').

Score: 1-2. Atlético halved the defficit as Samuel Salter swept home Kevin Dos Santos' cross (55').

Score: 2-2. Returning from suspension, David Rodríguez, levelled the game with a left-footed effort (64').

Atlético Ottawa dominated most of the key statistics of the match, especially within the offensive end of the pitch.

Vancouver goalkeeper Callum Irving was forced into making 6 key saves to deny Ottawa - while Gabriel Antinoro and Dos Santos also hit the woodwork.

Ottawa led the match in possesion (70%), shots (24), shots on target (8), expected goals (2.17xG), big chances (5) and number of times they hit the woodwork (2).

Russell's (ON) Tyr Duhaney-Walker was an early substitute, entering the field in just the 8th minute for the injured Brett Levis.

Duhaney-Walker registered a team high clearances (9), tackles (2), duels (12), duels won (9), aerial duels (7) and aerial duels won (5).

Sam Salter's second-half effort was his 8th of the CPL season, putting him in first place for the Golden Boot Race.

Atlético thought they had won the match late as Monty Patterson's 95th-minute strike was deflected into the Vancouver goal by Rodríguez.

Despite the goal being given, the referee changed his call and disallowed it, much to the frustration of Assistant Coach Diego Campos, speaking in the post-match press conference.

Head Coach Diego Mejía was suspended for this match, having accumulated three yellow cards in the first 8 matches of the season.

David Rodríguez returned from suspension with a goal for Atlético Ottawa (credit: Vancouver FC)

Friday, May 30, 2025

Willoughby Community Park, Langley, BC

