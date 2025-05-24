Match Notes - PFC vs Forge FC

May 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific is back at Starlight Stadium today for another big matchup. This time, the squad takes on Forge FC for the second time this season - just over a month since their last visit. With only three points separating the two teams in the standings, and a history of fiery contests between them, fans can expect a high-intensity battle. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. PT. Here is everything you need to know about today's match up:

Asian Heritage Match: Asian Heritage Month will be recognized at this weekend's match with a celebration of the rich diversity of Asian cultures. The event will feature pre-match and halftime performances, along with special guest speakers on the field prior to kickoff. Visit Pacific FC's social media channels to explore stories from players, staff, and fans as they share what Asian Heritage Month means to them.

First Round Complete, Standings Updated: With the first round of the season now complete, Pacific has officially played each of the seven other teams in the league once. This milestone marks the quarter-way point of the campaign. The squad is trying to find its rhythm, holding a record of two wins, four losses, and two draws. With plenty of matches still ahead, Pacific currently sits mid-table in fifth place.







