Match Notes - PFC vs York United FC

May 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific returns to CPL action today at Starlight Stadium to take on York United. This marks the Tridents' first clash with the Toronto-based side in the 2025 campaign, and the teams will kickoff at 5:00 PM PT. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

MATCH NOTES

Professional Debut for the Youngster: Mattias Vales made his professional debut on Tuesday evening at just 17-years-old. Coming on in the second half, he impressed with several strong moments and is another player to rise through the club's youth development system and make an impact with the first team. Vales is a product of the Trident Development Program and VI Wave, and was re-signed to a development contract with Pacific in March.

Military Match: Saturday's match will also mark the annual Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation match in partnership with CFB Esquimalt. For the second year running, we will honour the brave men and women of the Canadian military with special tributes throughout the evening. Fans can look forward to interactive displays put on by military groups in the concourse, pre-match ceremonies on field, and opportunities to connect with members of the forces.







