Five Goals Propel Atlético Ottawa over Valour FC

May 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

David Rodríguez and Manu Aparicio of Atlético Ottawa celebrate

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa enjoyed yet another offensive masterclass against Valour FC in a 5-2 victory in front of an electric crowd at TD Place. Atleti striker Sam Salter stole the show, scoring four goals for the first time in his career, while David Rodríguez continued his impressive run of form contributing a goal and an assist.

A quick turnaround sees Atlético head to Hamilton to face Forge FC on Tuesday, May 13 (KO 11am ET, live on OneSoccer). The early kick-off time is due to Forge hosting their annual "School Day Match" in what is set to be a CPL record crowd of 17,000+.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains top of the CPL table (5-1-0) with 16 points (final score: 5-2).

Score: 0-1. Valour FC opened the scoring as Shaan Hundal slotted home a right footed strike from inside the box (5').

Score: 1-1. Sam Salter tapped in from close range after Davíd Rodriguez skipped past two defenders and found the Ottawa striker across the face of the goal (28').

Score: 2-1. Sam Salter blasted a left footed shot past Viscosi in goal after a great outlet past by Nate Ingham (42').

Score: 3-1. Ottawa further extended their lead through David Rodríguez, who rifled home from inside the box after the ball was cut back by Gabriel Antinoro (45+3').

Score 4-1. Sam Salter completed the hat-trick less than a minute into the second half. Assisted by Alberto Zapater (46').

Score 4-2. Valour FC quickly responded through a headed effort from Kelsey Egwu as he gets on the end of Antonoglou's free kick (49').

Score 5-2. Sam Salter got on to the end of Aparicio's clever through ball behind the defence and calmly dispatched his fourth goal of the game (58').

Atlético Ottawa were clinical on the attack, scoring five goals in a Canadian Premier League match for the first time since 2023.

Atleti have now scored 20 goals through their first six games and sit five points clear at the top of the league.

Sam Salter scored four goals for the first time in his career with only six shots and four on target as he outperformed his xG of 2.03.

Salter becomes the first-ever player to score four goals in a CPL match.

Ottawa logged another 381 U-21 minutes this game bringing them to 1,633 minutes on the season.

Noah Abatneh and Loïc Cloutier attempted 102, and 101 passes respectively, both smashing the previous record of 80 for an Atlético Ottawa player in a single game.

Ralph Khoury, 17, made his full professional debut, entering the game in the 69' minute to replace Salter.

Attendance: 4,476

David Rodríguez and Manu Aparicio celebrate in front of the fans at TD Place (credit: Philippe Larivière / Atlético Ottawa)

Saturday, May 10, 2025

TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Ottawa forward, 17-year-old Ralph Khoury, was signed to a development contract. Click here to read more.

OneSoccer has partnered with TSN to broadcast Canadian Premier League matches in May. Click here to read more.

David Rodríguez, Atlético's Mexican forward, was named 'CPL Player of the Month' for April. Read more here.

Atlético Ottawa defender and leader Amer Didić suffered a long-term injury last weekend against Pacific FC.

