Match Notes - PFC vs Cavalry FC

May 17, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific is back on the road this weekend for the first matchup of the season against Cavalry FC. Both sides are coming off strong wins, setting up a competitive showdown at ATCO Field in Spruce Meadows at 2:30 p.m. PT. The Tridents will look to carry their momentum and showcase their resilience in what's always a tough test against a top Western rival. Here's everything you need to know about today's match up:

Last Weekends Match: Pacific is coming off a big 2-1 win over York United last weekend, with Emanuel Montejano scoring the late game-winner. The performance was backed by standout efforts across the pitch, as Eric Lajeunesse, Marco Bustos, and Aly Ndom all earned spots on the CPLs Gatorade Team of the Week. The squad now shifts its focus to Cavalry, looking to build on their strong form and keep the results coming.

Where to Watch: Saturday's match will be broadcast live across the country on TSN and OneSoccer. With select matches now airing on national television, it's a major step forward for Canadian football, giving fans even more access to the game and the league. Kickoff at 2:30 p.m. PT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 17, 2025

Match Notes - PFC vs Cavalry FC - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.