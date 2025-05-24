Atlético Ottawa Take First Loss of Season, 0-2 to Halifax Wanderers

May 24, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Halifax Wanderers FC) Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Halifax Wanderers FC)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's unbeaten start to the Canadian Premier League campaign came to an end away to Halifax Wanderers. A second-half quick-fire double put the game out of reach for Ottawa, who have to do without star forward David Rodríguez due to suspension.

Atlético's next match is away to Vancouver FC on Friday, May 30. This is the third of a four-match away trip for Ottawa, who returns to the capital in CPL action on Sunday, June 15 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa currently sit second in the CPL table (5-2-1) with 17 points after eight matches (final score: 0-2).

Score: 0-1. Halifax took a second-half lead through Thomas Meilleur-Giguère. Assisted by Giorgio Probo (75').

Score: 0-2. Thiago Coimbra doubled Halifax's lead from the penalty spot (79').

Midfielder Manu Apairico continued to impress with an all-around display that has typified his season to date.

Aparicio led the team in duels (17), duels won (8), aerial duels won (3), tackles (5)and tackles own (3).

This was Atlético's first defeat of the season and slip to second place, behind Halifax Wanderers.

It is also the first match in which Atlético hasn't scored in 2025 (all competitions).

Ottawa has passed the mandatory 2,000 minutes to be played by U-21 Canadians in only 8 matches - a club record.

Nathan Ingham made two saves for Atlético in Nova Scotia (credit: Halifax Wanderers FC)

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Wanderers Grounds, Halifax, NS

Images from this story



Atlético Ottawa goalkeeper Nathan Ingham

(Halifax Wanderers FC)







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.