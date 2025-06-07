Match Notes - PFC vs ATO

June 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC returns to action at Starlight Stadium today for their second meeting of the 2025 season against Atlético Ottawa. In their previous encounter at TD Place, the Tridents fell 4-1 and will now look to respond on home soil. With kickoff set for 3:00 p.m., Pacific aims to capitalize on home-field advantage and secure valuable points in front of their supporters.Here is everything you need to know about today's match up:

Match Notes

Indigenous People's Celebration: This weekend marks Pacific FC's Indigenous People's Celebration match. The team will take to the pitch in their 2024 alternate Indigenous kits, with pre-match and halftime programming dedicated to celebrating Indigenous culture through music, dance, and storytelling. The Bannock Room food truck will be on site, and supporters can enjoy a 25 per cent discount on all 2024 alternate Indigenous jerseys at the Pacific FC Fan Shop.

Busy June: This Saturday's match against Atlético Ottawa marks the beginning of a significant month for Pacific FC, both on and off the pitch. The club is set to host three home matches throughout June, each featuring a special theme that celebrates community and culture. The schedule continues with a fixture against York United on June 14, coinciding with our annual Superhero Match, and concludes with a matchup against Vancouver FC on June 27 during the New Canadians Match.







Canadian Premier League Stories from June 7, 2025

Match Notes - PFC vs ATO - Pacific FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.