Atlético Ottawa Scores Away Victory at Pacific FC

June 7, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa players celebrate Ballou Tabla's opener

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa maintained their place at the top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table with a narrow but well-deserved victory away to Pacific FC (final score: 1-0). This ended a four-week road trip for Atlético Ottawa as Ballou Tabla scored the match's only goal from the penalty spot after David Rodríguez was fouled in the box.

Atlético returns to TD Place as they battle York United in the TELUS Canadian Championship on June 11 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer) before a quick turnaround against Valour FC at home on June 15 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa currently sit 1st place in the CPL table (6-3-1) with 21 points after 10 matches (final score: 1-0).

Score: 1-0. Ballou Tabla opened the score for Atlético Ottawa from the penalty spot after David Rodríguez was tripped (41').

Atlético Ottawa dominated the attacking statistics, leading in shots (14-7), shots on target (4-2), big chances (5-1) and possession (53.7%).

Performance of the Match was given to Ottawa's Kevin dos Santos following a two-way display that demonstrated both attacking flair and defensive resilience.

Dos Santos led the team in shots (3), crosses (6), duels (12), duels won (9), tackles (6), tackles won (3), interceptions (3) and clearances (7).

He also created one chance.

Nathan Ingham, goalkeeper and captain for Ottawa, made a couple of highlight reel saves to keep the clean sheet and the three points for Atlético on the road.

This is Ottawa's first clean sheet in the CPL this season.

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Starlight Stadium, Victoria, BC

