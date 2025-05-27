Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Vancouver FC (May 30)

May 27, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

David Rodríguez of Atlético Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa enters matchday nine of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) campaign with the joint-most points at the top of the table (17 points from 8 matches). Mexican forward David Rodríguez returns following his one-match suspension, while defender Sergei Kozlovskiy is unavailable, having been called up to the Canada U17 National Team training camp.

Vancouver FC fell to a narrow defeat last weekend in Ontario, and Ottawa lost their first match of the campaign away to Halifax Wanderers. This is the second meeting in Langley between these teams this season (KO 10pm ET, live on OneSoccer), with Head Coach Diego Mejía's side winning the first 4-1.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 2nd in the Canadian Premier League table (5-2-1) with a league high 17 points after eight matches.

Vancouver FC are 7th (1-4-2) with 5 points from seven matches.

A new club record was set in matchday 8, as Atlético passed the 2,000 mandatory minutes to be played by U21 Canadians in 2025.

Total U21 minutes played this season: 2,351

Six U21 players have featured at least once for Ottawa this season: Noah Abatneh (20), Loïc Cloutier (20), Gabriel Antinoro (21), Sergei Kozlovskiy (16), Joaquim Coulanges (18), Ralph Khoury (17).

Atleti's attacking duo Sam Salter and David Rodríguez lead the goalscoring charts and assist charts, respectively.

Salter is the leading goalscorer with 6 goals in 8 matches, as well as being third in the assist charts (3 assists).

Rodríguez is leading the assist charts with 4 assists in 7 matches, as well as being fourth in the goalscorer charts (4 goals).

Defender Sergei Kozlovksiy (16 years old) will be unavailable for Atlético in CPL action until June 15, having been selected by the Canadian men's U-17 national team.

Canada takes on Japan on June 5, and the United States on June 7.

The Canadian U-17 side recently qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which is coming up in Qatar in November.

Ottawa enters the third game of a four-game road trip from May to June.

The team returns to TD Place for the quarter-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship (v York United) on June 11 before facing Valour FC in CPL action on Sunday, June 15 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 6W-2D-1L; 19 goals scored, 5 goals conceded.

