Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Halifax Wanderers

May 21, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release









Sam Salter of Atlético Ottawa

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Forge FC) Sam Salter of Atlético Ottawa(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Forge FC)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa looks to keep building upon its strong start to the season at Halifax Wanderers this weekend. The top two teams in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) played out a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the season, setting up a heavyweight showdown in Halifax as Ottawa seeks to keep the unbeaten streak intact.

Most recently, Atleti faced off against Forge FC, playing to a 2-2 draw in front of a record 17,971 fans in Hamilton. The team travels to Halifax to face off against the Wanderers on Saturday, May 24 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 1st in the Canadian Premier League table (5-2-0) with 17 points and remains undefeated this season (all competitions).

Halifax Wanderers FC are 2nd (4-1-2) with 14 points.

In just seven matches, Atletico has completed 1,981 of the mandatory 2,000 minutes to be played by U-21 Canadians (more than any other team).

Four Atleti U-21 domestic players have made at least five league starts this season (Cloutier, Abatneh, Antinoro, Kozlovskiy).

Sam Salter will look to build off of his incredible start to the season, having scored in back-to-back games entering this match, including a record-breaking "poker" (four goals in one match) against Valour FC.

Salter leads the league with six goals and three assists in seven matches played this season.

The 24-year-old is the only player in league history to score four goals (poker) in one match.

His recent performances place him third on the CPL all-time scoring list with 32 goals, and second on Ottawa's all-time CPL scoring list with 18 goals (behind Ollie Bassett, 23)

Atleti will be without the services of standout forward David Rodríguez after picking up two consecutive yellow cards in last week's match against Froge FC for disputing the referee's decision.

Rodríguez has recorded a lead leading four assists in seven matches, while also scoring four goals.

Ottawa enter the second game of a four-game road trip looking to build upon their undefeated start to the campaign against a Halifax side who are keeping up the pace at the summit of the league.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-7D-6L; 33 goals scored, 28 goals conceded.

Images from this story







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 21, 2025

Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Halifax Wanderers - Atletico Ottawa

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.