Canadian Premier League Commissioner, Canadian Soccer Business Ceo Mark Noonan to Depart

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) and Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced that Mark Noonan will step down from his role as Commissioner of the CPL and Chief Executive Officer of CSB effective June 30, 2025.

Noonan will remain in his current role through the end of next month to ensure a smooth transition to his successor, who will be announced in the near future. He will subsequently relocate to his home in the United States, where he will serve in a senior advisory capacity to the CPL and CSB Board of Directors on multiple important strategic initiatives, via his consultancy.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and partners, we want to thank Mark for his great contributions to the growth and development of the CPL and CSB," said Scott Mitchell, Chairman, CPL and CSB Board of Directors. "Mark is the consummate executive with unmatched integrity, and we look forward to continuing to work with him in an advisory role moving forward. The Board would also like to thank Mark for playing an integral role in the transition to a new leadership structure, which will be announced in the near future."

Under Noonan's leadership, CPL and CSB achieved annual double-digit growth in attendance and revenues; created one of the most competitive league and playoff formats in world football; set new records for outgoing player transfers; instituted innovative development initiatives, such as the Exceptional Young Talent rule, to promote promising Canadian players; introduced the Canadian Premier League Shield to recognize the CPL Regular Season Winners; and elevated the stature of the CPL's marquee post-season event, the CPL Final.

"It has been a privilege to serve during this critical time in the sport's growth, and I am incredibly proud of all that has been accomplished during my tenure," said Noonan. "Since day one, I have cared deeply about the project and strived to leave it in a better place than when I arrived. Importantly, we have assembled a fantastic team at CPL and CSB that will continue carrying out the work of building a world class league, commercial enterprise, and legacy for the sport in Canada."







