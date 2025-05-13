Atlético Ottawa Rallies for Draw with Forge FC

May 13, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa remains undefeated in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season as Forge FC came from behind twice in Hamilton to deny Atlético a record sixth consecutive victory. Sam Salter added his sixth goal of the season and David Rodríguez sparkled, before the Mexican was sent off in the final stages of the match following two back-to-back yellow cards for contesting the referee's decision.

Despite Forge not playing the past weekend, Ottawa faced two matches in three days after the victory at home to Valour last weekend. A break awaits Head Coach Diego Mejía's team, who are next in action on Saturday, May 24, away to Halifax Wanderers.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa remains top of the CPL table and undefeated in the 2025 season (5-2-0) with 17 points (final score: 2-2).

Score: 1-0. Kevin Dos Santos opened the score for Ottawa, tapping into an empty net after great build-up play. Assisted by David Rodríguez (37').

Score: 1-1. Forge responded instantly as Nana Ampomah rose highest at the back post to head home. Assisted by Ben Paton (38').

Score: 2-1. Sam Salter continued his hot streak, putting Ottawa in front at the hour mark, scoring from close range following chaos in the box (58').

Score: 2-2. Amadou Koné took advantage of a loose ball in the penalty area to draw the Hamilton-based side level (75').

Atlético were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when forward David Rodríguez was shown back-to-back yellow cards, both for dissent.

Roddríguez registered one assist and created two chances (most of any player) in the match while leading the team in dribbles attempted (6).

Ottawa were leading the attacking statistics in the match until the red card, after which the statistics levelled out.

Striker Samuel Salter scored his sixth goal of the season, all from open play, when he gave Atlético the lead in the 58th minute.

Salter led the team in shots, touches in the opposition box, and aerial duels won while also having the second-most tackles (3) in an all-around impressive display.

Striker Sam Salter leads the goalscoring charts with six goals in six games (credit: Forge FC)

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Tim Horton's Field, Hamilton, ON

OTHER NEWS

Ottawa forward, 17-year-old Ralph Khoury, was signed to a development contract. Click here to read more.

OneSoccer has partnered with TSN to broadcast Canadian Premier League matches in May. Click here to read more.

David Rodríguez, Atlético's Mexican forward, was named 'CPL Player of the Month' for April. Read more here.

Atlético Ottawa defender and leader Amer Didić suffered a long-term injury last weekend against Pacific FC.

UPCOMING MATCHES AT TD PLACE

Atlético Ottawa v Valour FC | Canadian Premier League |

Sunday, June 15, 7pm ET | TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Members of the media wishing to cover the match can place their request through the Canadian Premier League website. Click here for the direct link.

Atlético Ottawa v Forge FC | Canadian Premier League | Superman Night

Saturday, July 12, 3pm ET | TD Place, Ottawa, ON







Canadian Premier League Stories from May 13, 2025

