Preview: Atlético Ottawa vs Valour FC (May 10/10 Mai)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa continue to be the Canadian Premier League's (CPL) "entertainers" - according to TSN1200's AJ Jakubec - as Head Coach Diego Mejía's attacking brand of soccer thrills crowds at TD Place. After the comeback victory last weekend in the nation's capital, top-of-the-table and unbeaten Atlético return to action against Valour FC in Ottawa this Saturday, May 10 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

This is the "Generation Next Match" presented by Dymon Storage, showcasing the exciting Canadian talent emerging through the ranks of Atlético Ottawa.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 1st in the Canadian Premier League table (4-1-0) with 13 points and remains undefeated this season (all competitions).

Valour FC is 8th (0-1-3) with 1 point and most recently lost at home to Vancouver FC (final score: 2-1)

Atlético came from behind last weekend in Ottawa, beating Pacific FC thanks to three unanswered second-half goals (final score: 3-1).

A serious injury to Atlético defender Amer Didić marred a difficult first half as Pacific capitalized and entered the break with a one-goal lead.

Atlético's comeback was sparked to life by an incredible long-range effort by Kevin Dos Santos. Gabriel Antinoro and David Rodríguez also got on the score sheet to complete the turnaround.

Tyr Duhaney-Walker, of Russell On., replaced Didić to become the senior member of the defensive line at just 21 years old.

Atlético has accumulated 1,254 minutes of the mandatory 2,000 to be played by U21 Canadians.

With 15 goals scored, Atlético is dominating the attacking statistics ahead of the 6th match of the campaign.

Ottawa has scored seven more goals than any other team (next best: York United - 8 goals).

Atleti has taken the most shots (65) and had the most shots on target (36), while conceding the second most goals (7).

Three Ottawa players were named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' following the victory over Pacific FC.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham and forwards Kevin Dos Santos and Samuel Salter.

Atlético forward David Rodríguez was also named 'CPL Player of the Month' for April.

Rodríguez has scored two goals (three total - second best in the league) and provided two assists in his first month in the CPL.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 7W-5D-6L; 28 goals scored, 24 goals conceded.

