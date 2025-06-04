Atlético Ottawa Faces York United in the Canadian Cup Quarter-Finals
June 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will host Ontario rivals York United FC in the TELUS Canadian Championship quarter finals next Wednesday, June 11, at TD Place (KO 7pm ET).
The two-legged tie will conclude at York Lions Stadium on Tuesday, July 8, with the aggregate score winner progressing to the semi-finals of the Cup.
Atlético Ottawa's TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final:
Atlético Ottawa v York United FC | TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final | First Leg
Wednesday, June 11, 7PM | TD Place, Ottawa, ON
Media wishing to cover Atlético Ottawa, the 2025 Canadian Premier League campaign and the TELUS Canadian Championship, can register their interest by emailing media@atleticoottawa.club
Atlético Ottawa @ York United FC | TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final | Second Leg
Tuesday, July 8, 7PM | York Lions Stadium, York, ON
Other TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Finals:
Valour FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - 20 May - 7:30PM CT, 9 July - 7PM PT
Vancouver FC vs. Cavalry FC - 21 May - 7PM PT, 8 July - 7:30PM MT
Forge FC vs. CF Montréal - 20 May - 7PM ET, 9 July - 7PM ET
About the TELUS Canadian Championship
The TELUS Canadian Championship is the premier annual professional soccer competition in Canada, featuring the Canadian teams from Major League Soccer (MLS), the Canadian Premier League (CPL), and league champions from League1 BC, League1 Alberta, League1 Ontario and Ligue1 Québec. Teams compete for the prestigious Voyageurs Cup, a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup, and the pride of being crowned Canadian Champions.
