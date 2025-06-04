Preview: Atlético Ottawa at Pacific FC (June 7)

June 4, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa players question why their game-winning goal was overturned vs. Vancouver FC

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Vancouver FC)

OTTAWA, ON- Atlético Ottawa are top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table as we enter game week 10 of the 2025 campaign. A two-goal comeback and a point on the road against Vancouver FC last weekend ended controversially as Atlético's 95th-minute winner was eventually ruled out for a foul in the build-up. This Saturday, Ottawa travels to Vancouver Island to clash with Pacific FC (KO 6pm ET, live on OneSoccer) in the final match of their month-long road trip.

Head Coach Diego Mejía returns, having served a one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation and his team make their way back to TD Place on Wednesday, June 11 in the TELUS Canadian Championship Quarter-Final (vs York United FC, KO 7pm ET) before hosting Valour FC in CPL action on Sunday, June 15 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer and TSN).

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa is 1st in the Canadian Premier League table (5W-3D-1L) with a league high 18 points after nine matches.

Pacific FC are 6th (2-2-5) with 8 points from seven matches.

Atleti's attacking duo, Sam Salter and David Rodríguez, lead the goalscoring charts and assist charts, respectively.

Salter is the leading goalscorer with 7 goals in 9 matches, as well as being third in the assist charts (3 assists).

Rodríguez is leading the assist charts with 4 assists in 8 matches, as well as being third in the goalscorer charts (5 goals).

Kevin Dos Santos and Salter were both named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' for game week nine following the 2-2 draw away to Vancouver FC.

Dos Santos provided his second assist of the season in Atlético's first goal of the game. Dos Santos has also scored 3 goals this season.

Salter, who scored the first, was also instrumental in the second as Rodríguez swept home the rebound from Salter's shot.

Salter was also named 'Player of the Month (May)' following his goal-scoring exploits, including a league record 4 goals in one match (v Valour, May 10).

Defender Sergei Kozlovksiy (16 years old) remains unavailable for Atlético in CPL action until June 15, having been selected by the Canadian men's U-17 national team.

Canada takes on Japan on June 5, and the United States on June 7.

The Canadian U-17 side recently qualified for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which is coming up in Qatar in November.

Ottawa enters the fourth and final game of their month-long road trip from May to June.

The team returns to TD Place for the quarter-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship (v York United) on June 11 before facing Valour FC in CPL action on Sunday, June 15 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 7W-7D-7L; 24 goals scored, 23 goals conceded.

